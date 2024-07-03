Live
Just In
Arvind Kejriwal Seeks Bail in High-Profile Corruption Case
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has approached the Delhi High Court for bail in a corruption case linked to an alleged excise policy scam. Arrested by the CBI on June 26, Kejriwal's plea is pending before the High Court, while his earlier bail was stayed.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sought bail from the Delhi High Court on Wednesday in connection with a corruption case filed by the CBI related to an alleged excise policy scam.
The national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was arrested by the CBI on June 26 and remains in judicial custody at Tihar Jail due to a related money laundering case initiated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
Kejriwal, already challenging his arrest in the CBI case, awaits a decision from the high court. Initially arrested by the ED on March 21 and granted bail in the money laundering case on June 20, the trial court's bail order was subsequently stayed by the high court.
The contentious excise policy, scrapped in 2022 following a CBI probe ordered by the Delhi lieutenant governor, is accused of irregularities and corruption in its formulation and execution, with undue favours alleged by both CBI and ED to have been extended to licence holders.