Kebapci Hills brings a Turkish-Nawabi feast to Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a sizzling new addition to Hyderabad’s upscale culinary map, Kebapci Hills officially opened at Banjara Hills. Making its grand debut in Telangana, the restaurant is the latest—and perhaps most ambitious—venture by the beloved Turkish eatery Kebapci, which first began as a humble four-seater in Chennai.

Now a multi-city, family-run brand, Kebapci has carved a niche for itself with its commitment to slow-cooked traditions, authentic Turkish flavors, and heartfelt hospitality. With Kebapci Hills, the brand brings not only its celebrated charcoal-grilled kebaps and house-made breads but also a regional twist that reflects Hyderabad’s rich Nawabi heritage.

The restaurant’s standout dish, Biber Mandi, is already creating a buzz. Infused with smoky Urfa Pepper from Türkiye, it delivers a bold, aromatic punch that bridges Eastern Turkish spice with Deccan soul. Alongside, classic offerings like the Adana Kebap, Pide, and delicate Baklava remain true to the brand’s roots, while new menu exclusives nod to the city’s royal palate.

Set against an opulent backdrop blending Turkish architecture with Hyderabad’s regal charm, Kebapci Hills is more than a restaurant—it’s a sensory journey. “This is not just about food,” said co-founders Aasim Shah and Adeeb Shah of the Kofteci Group. “It’s about sharing our story, blending cultures, and creating something truly special.”

Whether you’re a seasoned kebap enthusiast or simply hungry for something extraordinary, Kebapci Hills promises a rich dining experience that feels both global and deeply local. The spirit of Türkiye has found a soulful second home in Hyderabad.