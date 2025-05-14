Live
Namma Metro Pink Line Delayed Again: New Opening Dates Announced
The Namma Metro Pink Line has been delayed once again. The beginning of operations are now pushed further. It was first expected to open in 2020, then delayed to December 2025. Now, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has again updated the timeline.
The project will open in two phases:
The elevated section between Kalena Agrahara and Tavarekere (7.5 km) is expected to open by March 2026.
The underground section from Dairy Circle to Nagawara (13.8 km) is now expected to open by September 2026.
What is the Pink Line?
The Pink Line will be 21.3 kilometers long, connecting Kalena Agrahara in the south to Nagawara in the north. Once ready, it will help reduce travel time and ease traffic in busy areas of Bengaluru.
Why is it delayed?
The delay is mainly due to the difficult tunneling work for the underground part. Bengaluru’s rocky ground, with granite and dolerite, has made digging hard. A 2.2-kilometer stretch between Shivajinagar and Vellara Junction is especially difficult.
While construction on the elevated section is moving forward, the tunneling has slowed things down.
Commuters' Frustration
The delays had led frustrated among people who were hoping the Pink Line would make traveling easier. It also puts more pressure on the already busy roads and existing metro lines in the city.
Planned Stations on the Pink Line
1. Kalena Agrahara
2. Hulimavu
3. IIMB
4. JP Nagar 4th Phase
5. Jayadeva Hospital
6. Tavarekere
7. Dairy Circle
8. Lakkasandra
9. Langford Town
10. National Military School
11. Mahatma Gandhi Road
12. Shivaji Nagar
13. Cantonment
14. Pottery Town
15. Tannery Road
16. Venkateshpura
17. Kadugundanahalli
18. Nagawara
Despite delays, the BMRCL is trying to speed up work and open the Pink Line in parts, without compromising safety.