Live
- Coordinated Action Vital to Combat Antimicrobial Resistance: Karnataka Minister N. S. Boseraju
- NABET score 2025: Adani Vidya Mandir Ahmedabad among top schools in country
- Breaking down Pak’s fake narrative factory: How it colluded with ‘allies’ to launch ‘info war’ against India
- India's decisive victory in modern warfare: Insights from top analysts Tom Cooper and John Spencer
- Three youth drowned in Komatigunta lake in Eluru
- Rajnath Singh to visit Bhuj airbase after review of Western border security
- Whirlpool Launches Lapis Grandé Glass Door Refrigerators with Nature-Inspired Premium Design
- Steadfastly follow Atmanirbhar Bharat for strategic independence: NITI Aayog's VK Saraswat
- ECI launches capacity-building programme for field-level officers from Bihar, Haryana and Delhi
- Belagavi Police Deny Rumours of RSS-Led Attack on Colonel Sophia Qureshi’s In-Laws’ Home
Three youth drowned in Komatigunta lake in Eluru
Highlights
Tragedy struck in the Bhimadolu mandal of Eluru district on Wednesday afternoon when three individuals drowned in Komatigunta Lake.
Tragedy struck in the Bhimadolu mandal of Eluru district on Wednesday afternoon when three individuals drowned in Komatigunta Lake.
The victims, identified as Ajay, 28, and two teenagers, Abhilash and Sagar, both aged 16, were from Vegiwada village in the adjacent Pedavegi mandal. The group had stopped at the lake to perform rituals following a ceremony in Pedalingampadu.
During the ordeal, an accident occurred, resulting in the three victims falling into the water and subsequently drowning. Local authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding this heartbreaking incident.
Next Story