Three youth drowned in Komatigunta lake in Eluru

Tragedy struck in the Bhimadolu mandal of Eluru district on Wednesday afternoon when three individuals drowned in Komatigunta Lake.

The victims, identified as Ajay, 28, and two teenagers, Abhilash and Sagar, both aged 16, were from Vegiwada village in the adjacent Pedavegi mandal. The group had stopped at the lake to perform rituals following a ceremony in Pedalingampadu.

During the ordeal, an accident occurred, resulting in the three victims falling into the water and subsequently drowning. Local authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding this heartbreaking incident.