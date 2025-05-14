  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Karnataka > Bengaluru

UT Khader Appointed to National Committee of State Assembly Speakers

Senior Congress leader UT Khader
x

Senior Congress leader UT Khader

Highlights

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has nominated Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker UT Khader to the prestigious National Committee of Presiding Officers constituted under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution.

Bengaluru: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has nominated Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker UT Khader to the prestigious National Committee of Presiding Officers constituted under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution.

The committee is tasked with reviewing the powers and rules of presiding officers in state legislatures across the country. Khader, who also represents the Mangalore (Ullal) constituency, is one of only four state assembly speakers selected nationwide, marking a significant recognition for both Karnataka and his home constituency.

The committee will be chaired by Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar. The other members include Surama Padhy (Odisha), Sharingain Longkumer (Nagaland), and UT Khader (Karnataka).

Known for initiating reforms and bringing renewed efficiency to proceedings in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, Khader’s appointment is being seen as a reflection of his administrative acumen and progressive leadership.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick