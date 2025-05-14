UT Khader Appointed to National Committee of State Assembly Speakers

Bengaluru: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has nominated Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker UT Khader to the prestigious National Committee of Presiding Officers constituted under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution.

The committee is tasked with reviewing the powers and rules of presiding officers in state legislatures across the country. Khader, who also represents the Mangalore (Ullal) constituency, is one of only four state assembly speakers selected nationwide, marking a significant recognition for both Karnataka and his home constituency.

The committee will be chaired by Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar. The other members include Surama Padhy (Odisha), Sharingain Longkumer (Nagaland), and UT Khader (Karnataka).

Known for initiating reforms and bringing renewed efficiency to proceedings in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, Khader’s appointment is being seen as a reflection of his administrative acumen and progressive leadership.