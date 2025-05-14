Live
- Union Minister Ravneet Bittu hails from Ludhiana but did nothing for development: Punjab CM
- Miss World contestants receives grand welcome at Ramappa Temple
- Rupali Ganguly Slams False Reports of Dog Bite on Anupamaa Set: “Never Happened in All These Years”
- Indian Tourists Cancel Turkey, Azerbaijan Trips Over Anti-India Stance During Operation Sindoor
- Sudheeran fires first salvo as party undergoes leadership change in Kerala
- In a push to industrial and logistics sector, Maha govt sings MoU for investment worth Rs 5,000 cr
- Remarks on Col Sofiya Qureshi: MP High Court orders immediate filing of FIR against Minister Vijay Shah (Ld)
- Gurugram: Four held for providing bank accounts to cyber fraudsters
- Russia expects to address major issues in upcoming talks with Ukraine
- WBSSC recruitment case: Mamata announces scheme for payment to non-teaching staff who lost jobs
UT Khader Appointed to National Committee of State Assembly Speakers
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has nominated Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker UT Khader to the prestigious National Committee of Presiding Officers constituted under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution.
Bengaluru: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has nominated Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker UT Khader to the prestigious National Committee of Presiding Officers constituted under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution.
The committee is tasked with reviewing the powers and rules of presiding officers in state legislatures across the country. Khader, who also represents the Mangalore (Ullal) constituency, is one of only four state assembly speakers selected nationwide, marking a significant recognition for both Karnataka and his home constituency.
The committee will be chaired by Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar. The other members include Surama Padhy (Odisha), Sharingain Longkumer (Nagaland), and UT Khader (Karnataka).
Known for initiating reforms and bringing renewed efficiency to proceedings in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, Khader’s appointment is being seen as a reflection of his administrative acumen and progressive leadership.