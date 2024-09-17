Arvind Kejriwal surpassed Lalu in corruption, says Bihar Dy CM

Patna: BJP leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Tuesday alleged that AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal has surpassed RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav in corruption.

Hours after AAP chose Atishi as the Delhi CM-designate, Deputy CM Choudhary said, "While I considered Lalu Prasad Yadav the most corrupt leader of the country for having served jail terms many times in several cases like fodder scam, Kejriwal has surpassed him in corruption. Despite facing corruption charges, he did not resign and ran the Delhi government from jail."

Mounting up the attack on AAP supremo, Deputy Chief Minister Choudhary said, "Kejriwal is corrupt leader and a liquor seller. I have never seen a more shameless chief minister than him."

Meanwhile, slamming Kejriwal, Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin questioned the timing of his resignation, suggesting possible motives or underlying reasons behind this decision.

"Why didn't Arvind Kejriwal resign on moral grounds while he was in jail facing corruption charges? Kejriwal is resigning now, while out on bail and amid speculation of upcoming elections in Delhi within six months. It is a political gimmick," Nabin said.

BJP leader and former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Tuesday said that AAP leader Atishi, who has been nominated as the next Chief Minister of Delhi, will be a figurehead as all know who will run the government.

On September 15, Kejriwal announced to resign as Delhi CM, drawing criticism from various quarters. The political parties, including the BJP, Congress and JD(U) have termed it a political stunt.

The AAP Parliamentary board has chosen Atishi as Kejriwal's successor.

Delhi Minister Gopal Rai announced that Atishi has been unanimously selected to become the Delhi Chief Minister.

Rai confirmed that Atishi will hold the position until the next state assembly election.