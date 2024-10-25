Arvind Kejriwal was attacked by people linked with the BJP: Saurabh Bharadwaj

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party stooped to a new low on Friday, as its goons attempted a fatal attack on AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal in Vikaspuri. The AAP Convenor was taking out a Padyatra in Vikaspuri when a group of BJP office bearers and goons stepped in to attack him.

Condemning the attack on AAP National Convenor and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, senior AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia stated on his ‘X’handle: “The attack on Arvind Kejriwal is extremely condemnable and worrying. It is clear that the BJP has carried out this attack through its goons. If anything happens to Arvind Kejriwal, the entire responsibility will be on the BJP. We are not going to be afraid—the Aam Aadmi Party will remain steadfast on its mission.”

“BJP first tried to kill Arvind Kejriwal in jail. Now the court has released him and he is coming out every day to meet the people of Delhi, so BJP is trying to kill him through its goons. The BJP wants to finish off Arvind Kejriwal by any means because they will never be able to defeat him in elections,” concluded Manish Sisodia’s post.

While, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh stated, “Today, former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal was holding a padyatra in Vikaspuri when members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched an attack against him. The BJP has turned into an enemy of Arvind Kejriwal’s life, and if anything happens to him, they will have to bear full responsibility.”

He added, “How far are they willing to go in this hostility? How much more will they pursue Arvind Kejriwal? I want to ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP members directly—how much hatred do you harbour against Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party? You may continue with these actions, but we will not back down. I repeat, if any harm comes to Arvind Kejriwal, the BJP alone will be held accountable.”

At the same time, Delhi Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj stated, “Today, Arvind Kejriwal was conducting a Padyatra in Vikaspuri, engaging with people. Over recent days, whenever Arvind Ji has been among the public, he has received an outpouring of love and support. Yesterday, he joined us at an ice cream shop in Connaught Place and later visited a paan shop. Soon, a large crowd gathered, with young people, children, and elderly citizens coming to see him. There was an attempt to attack him, as has happened previously, by people associated with the BJP”

He added, “When Arvind Ji was in jail, his insulin supply was halted in Tihar, and attempts were made to harm his kidneys and endanger his life. This attack is a deeply cowardly act, fueled by the affection he is receiving from the public as he connects with them. We want to state unequivocally that if there is any threat to Arvind Kejriwal Ji’s life or any harm comes to him, the sole responsibility will lie with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as they continue to make repeated attempts against him.”

AAP National General Secretary (Organisation) & MP Dr Sandeep Pathak tweeted, “BJP tried to attack Arvind Kejriwal by sending its goons. BJP is not able to tolerate the way people are supporting and loving him. First they tried to kill Arvind Kejriwal in jail and now they are using all their might against him. Whatever they do, these people cannot defeat Arvind Kejriwal.

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha tweeted, “After all tactics have failed, Arvind Kejriwal is now being attacked at the behest of the BJP. Politics should not stoop to this level. If anything happens to Arvind Kejriwal, who will be responsible? Over the years, Arvind Kejriwal has earned people’s blessings, not money. The prayers and blessings of people across the country protect Arvind Kejriwal.”

AAP Delhi State Convenor and Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai tweeted, “The BJP first tried to kill Arvind Kejriwal in jail. Now the court has released him and he is going out every day to meet Delhiites, so the BJP is trying to kill him using its goons. BJP wants to eliminate Arvind Kejriwal in any way because they will never be able to defeat him in elections.”