Arvind Kejriwal's ED arrest: AAP workers demonstration across the country, Youth Congress also supports
Workers from the Aam Aadmi Party are demonstrating around the country over Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's detention in connection with the liquor scam. In Mumbai, plenty of Aam Aadmi Party supporters are taking to the streets, shouting slogans against the Central Government and ED. Workers from the AAP planned to protest outside the ED headquarters in Mumbai. However, the Mumbai Police did not allow this.
In addition, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) activists are also protesting in Mohali, Punjab, over the detention of Delhi Chief Minister and party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. During this period, he was observed holding posters and banners.
Apart from this,the Youth Congress will also go to the streets at 2 p.m. to show their support for Arvind Kejriwal.