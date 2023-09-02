As Delhi PWD minister, I was never called for any G20 prep meeting, inspection: Atishi

New Delhi: Delhi PWD minister Atishi Saturday dismissed Lt Governor V K Saxena's allegation that AAP ministers attended just one G20 preparatory meet, and said "had he involved us in preparations, we would have done better". The minister also said the AAP dispensation asked for Rs 927 crore from the Centre for the G20 preparations but did not get a single penny.

However, she insisted now is not the time for a credit war. "This is not the time to say this is their work or this is our work. It is a matter of pride for the country that we are hosting the G20 Summit. I feel that if we work together, it will be good for the country," Atishi told PTI in an interview. With the countdown to the G20 Summit beginning, a political slugfest has erupted in Delhi with the BJP claiming the work has been done by the Centre, and the AAP rebutting it. "Till date, the Centre has not not given us a single penny for G20. We had asked for Rs 927 crore but we did not get anything. We didn't make it an issue thinking it will reflect poorly on our country.

The BJP and the LG are saying they have done everything. This shows their arrogance," the public works department minister added. Earlier in the day, L G VK Saxena told PTI in an interview that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal attended one G20 meeting and after that no AAP minister came. "I believe we should work together. But I have no grudges," he said. Atishi countered the statement saying, "It is very surprising he is saying this. As the PWD minister, I was never called for any meetings or inspections. He didn't call the mayor during meetings or inspection of MCD areas. "Had he called, I would have definitely gone.

Officers would tell us about the meetings and we would give them permission. I was never invited for any meetings or inspection. We have made full efforts. All our officer have been on the job," she said. Asked if there was a lack of coordination, she said, "Had he involved us in the preparations we would have definitely done better. I could not have gone for the meetings or inspection uninvited." Yet, the department has done the "best" horticulture work and "best" branding, she claimed.

Reacting to the controversy over the installation of 'Shivling'-shaped fountain, she said they were installed in an area that comes under the Delhi cantonment Board, which is under the Centre. "All the money was spent by NHAI and supervised by the LG. Your road, your money your work but if something goes wrong, it is PWD's fault.

When he committed a mistake by getting the fountains installed and hurting the religious sentiments of people, he could have just gone and apologised saying it was not intentional. "At that time, doing a turnaround and saying it is PWD's fault shows the narrow-mindedness," she said