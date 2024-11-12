ASBM holds 14th National Marklogistics Symposium

Bhubaneswar: The School of Business, ASBM University, organised the 14th National Marklogistics Symposium on Saturday on the theme, ‘Supply Chain Agility: Leveraging the Brand Agnostic’.

Business Development at Adani Group president Subrat Tripathy, who was the chief guest, illustrated the symposium’s theme through examples drawn from everyday experiences. Reflecting on the Covid-19 pandemic, he noted how it served as a pause button that transformed global operations, while a robust and agile global supply chain ensured minimal disruptions to daily life.

East Coast Railway principal chief operations manager Y N Babu, who was the guest of honour, spoke on operational dynamics of Indian Railways with a focus on rail logistics. Reflecting on the history of the railway system, its zonal organisation and impact on markets, he said rail logistics, when effectively utilised, can be a game changer for many organisations. He said its sustainable nature helps reduce carbon footprints and supports a greener future for supply chains.

Founder and President of the University Biswajeet Pattanayak, presiding over the function, provided a compelling definition of brand agnostics as individuals who prioritise quality and experience over brand loyalty—a phenomenon particularly evident among the new generation, who, despite brand awareness, do not exhibit steadfast brand loyalty. Prof Pattanayak said in today’s market, it is not the customer who is king, but rather the availability of goods.