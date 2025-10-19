ASBM hosts meet on ‘New-Gen Finance’

Bhubaneswar: The School of Accountancy, ASBM University, organised the 15th National Commerce and Finance Symposium on Saturday on the theme “New-Gen Finance: Navigating through Innovation.” The symposium brought together eminent industry leaders, financial experts and academicians to explore the emerging challenges and opportunities in the dynamic world of finance.

The inaugural session was attended by CMA Gagan Bihari Swain, Director (Finance), Odisha Power Generation Corporation Limited as the chief guest; K Horsha Vijayakumar, General Manager (HRMD & FED), Reserve Bank of India, as guest of honour; and Swapna Bandopadhaya, General Manager (Zonal Head), Bank of Baroda, Bhubaneswar, as keynote speaker. The session was chaired by Biswajeet Pattanayak, Founder and President of ASBM University.

Swapna Bandopadhaya commended ASBM University for hosting this timely symposium. She urged students to stay future-ready in today’s VUCA world—marked by volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity—by embracing technological transformation in finance.

K Horsha Vijayakumar reflected on the fact that while innovation is often viewed through a digital-first lens, true progress also lies in regulatory, structural and behavioural reforms. She discussed how fintech, AI, and data analytics are redefining finance through data-driven decisions, risk management, and customer experience.

Gagan Bihari Swain lauded ASBM University for its visionary leadership and fostering a curriculum that truly reflects the symposium’s theme. Citing examples from healthcare, energy, and media, he discussed how AI, data analytics, and renewable technologies are transforming industries and reshaping financial paradigms.

Biswajeet Pattanayak emphasised that while technology and Fintech are transforming finance, human behaviour, psychology and well-being remain vital. He spoke on the presence and effect of the Fintech disruption in real life through his personal experience and observations, noting how it has widened the generational gap in financial behaviour.