Ashish Singh undergoes medical test
Bhubaneswar: Senior IPS officer Ashish Kumar Singh on Thursday underwent a medical examination at the AIIMS here, as per the directions of the Election Commission. The poll panel had ordered a detailed examination of Singh, IG (CM Security) by a “special medical board” constituted by the Director of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar.
The medical report of Singh, who has been on medical leave since May 4, should reach the commission latest by May 31, it had said in an order. The 2010-batch IPS officer reached the AIIMS-Bhubaneswar around 8.30 am and left the medical facility at 1 pm, sources said.
In view of conducting free and fair elections in the State, the EC had on April 2 removed Singh from the post of IG-Central Range Police and ordered him to refrain from taking part in poll-related activities. Subsequently, the Odisha government appointed him as IG (CM Security).
The Odisha BJP had on April 5 lodged a complaint against Singh with the EC, alleging that the IPS officer “continued to work in favour of the BJD”. The Lok Sabha and Assembly polls are being simultaneously held in Odisha.