Ashok Mahapatra calls on SOA president

Bhubaneswar: Padma Shri awardee and eminent neurosurgeon Ashok Kumar Mahapatra called on Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) Founder President Manojranjan Nayakon Saturday.

The meeting took place after Mahapatra received Padma Shri for his outstanding contribution in the field of medical science. He received the award on April 28 from President Droupadi Murmu at a special ceremony held atRashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

A distinguished neurosurgeon of international repute, Mahapatra hasserved as the ViceChancellor of SOA and currently holds the position of ChiefAdvisor (Health Sciences) in the university.Previously, he held the position of Head of the Department of Neurosurgery atAIIMS, New Delhi, and was also the first Director of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar.

His exemplarywork has earned him a place among the top five neurosurgeons globally.

During the meeting, Mahapatra discussed various aspects of SOA’sgrowth, development strategies and academic initiatives.Nayak congratulated Mahapatra on being conferred the Padma Shri.