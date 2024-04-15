Live
- Teja Sajja unveils next with People Media Factory; title to be out soon
- Insights shared by Theppa Samudram' team
- Hindupur YSRCP candidate campaigns in Lepakshi Mandal, Highlight Welfare Schemes and Promote Women Candidates
- Andhra Pensioners Party Extends Full Support to TDP Nellore City MLA Candidate Ponguru Narayana
- TDP Promises Support to Business Community in Macharla
- Honesty and Commitment at the Core of YCP Philosophy, says KK Raju
- Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu Tours 21st Ward in GVMC to Promote Super Six schemes for BCs
- Kandikunta Venkata Prasad Campaigning for Victory of TDP in Kadiri Constituency
- BS Maqbool Receives Warm Welcome in Villages as Election Campaign Intensifies
- "MLA Bolla Brahmanaidu's Family Members Campaign in 25th Ward of Vinukonda Town"
Just In
Assam: Charred body of a man found in tea garden
Highlights
A charred body of an unidentified person was found at a tea garden in Assam’s Tinsukia district, police said on Monday.
Guwahati: A charred body of an unidentified person was found at a tea garden in Assam’s Tinsukia district, police said on Monday.
Police said that the body was found in the Kachujan tea garden.
“The incident was reported to the police in the early hours. We hurried over there right away and found the partially burned body,” a senior police officer said.
However, the identity of the victim is still not known. Police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination.
“We have started an investigation. Once we receive the autopsy report, we can say more about the incident,” the officer added.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS