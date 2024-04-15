  • Menu
Assam: Charred body of a man found in tea garden

A charred body of an unidentified person was found at a tea garden in Assam’s Tinsukia district, police said on Monday.

Guwahati: A charred body of an unidentified person was found at a tea garden in Assam’s Tinsukia district, police said on Monday.

Police said that the body was found in the Kachujan tea garden.

“The incident was reported to the police in the early hours. We hurried over there right away and found the partially burned body,” a senior police officer said.

However, the identity of the victim is still not known. Police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

“We have started an investigation. Once we receive the autopsy report, we can say more about the incident,” the officer added.

