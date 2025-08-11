Assam CM announces measures for tea garden community

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Monday, announced a series of welfare and development initiatives aimed at uplifting the state's tea garden community, reaffirming what he called the government's "unwavering commitment" to the sector and its workers.

In a post on social media platform X titled "Brewing Progress", CM Sarma outlined a multi-pronged plan covering higher wages, education, skill development, job reservations, and industry incentives.

"We are empowering communities and safeguarding Assam's identity," he said.

Among the key measures is a hike in tea workers' daily wages to Rs 250, effective from October 1 -- a long-standing demand of worker unions.

The state will also roll out the 'Eti Koli, Duti Paat' scheme, offering one-time financial assistance to seven lakh tea workers.

On the education front, more than 200 new Tea Garden Schools and Tea Garden Model Schools are planned, alongside the construction of 500 Jagannath community halls-cum-skill centres to provide vocational training and meeting spaces.

The government has also earmarked a three per cent reservation in state government jobs for members of the tea community and granted them exemption from domicile requirements under Mission Basundhara, easing access to land and housing benefits.

To boost the industry, the Assam Tea Industries Special Incentives Scheme will provide targeted support for producers, with the aim of increasing competitiveness and sustainability.

Cultural preservation is also on the agenda, with large-scale events like 'Jhumoir Binandini' set to promote traditional art and identity.

The Chief Minister stressed that these measures are part of a broader, ongoing effort to improve living standards for Assam's tea workers, who form a vital part of the state's social and economic fabric.

"And many more (initiatives) to come," CM Sarma said, hinting at further announcements in the months ahead.

The tea industry, employing millions across Assam, has long grappled with low wages, poor infrastructure, and limited access to education.

The new package, government officials say, aims to change that narrative -- blending welfare with growth to ensure that progress is truly brewed in every cup of Assam tea.