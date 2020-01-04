Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal refuses to accept CAA

New Delhi : The Congress told Home Minister Amit Shah that NDA constituents and a chief minister of the ruling BJP were not accepting the amended Citizenship Act but PM Modi and he continued to abuse the opposition.

"Your allies are not accepting the divisive CAA, your own chief minister is not accepting the CAA. Should we send you a Hindi translation," Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a tweet in Hindi.

He tagged a news report that said Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was not ready to accept the CAA in his state.

"Mr PM, Stop fooling India! Your own CM is openly opposing CAA. Will you now declare him 'anti national'? I challenge you to dismiss him before criticising the opposition," he wrote on Twitter.

Sonowal gave a fresh twist to the debate over the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA), after he tweeted, saying, "As a son of Assam, I will never settle foreigners in my state. This Sarbananda Sonowal will never allow this...."