Assam cracks down on fake doctors; one arrested

Guwahati: Another "fraudulent" medical practitioner has been held from Assam's Silchar district, adding to a growing list of quacks' arrested across the state.

A senior police official said on Tuesday that they have arrested one Pankaj Choudhury from a private hospital in the Ghungoor area of Silchar late Monday night.

Choudhury had allegedly obtained a fake medical certificate from a hospital in Kazakhstan along with a forged MD certificate.

"We are probing how he managed to practice at a private facility despite these fake documents," the police said.

An investigation is currently underway. The latest arrest comes amid a spate of similar cases in recent days.

In Kokrajhar, police arrested Anisur Rahman, who had joined the National Mobile Medical Unit on September 1, by presenting a "fake" MBBS certificate.

Rahman, a resident of Bongaigaon district, reportedly holds only a degree in homoeopathy.

A case has been registered against him under various sections. In Silchar, two more accused - Kamrul Islam and Tinku Mazumder - were arrested for allegedly posing as dentists. Their arrest followed a complaint lodged by the Indian Dental Association, and Cachar Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta confirmed that investigations are ongoing.

Another case was reported from Charaideo district, where Abhishek Shah, posted at the Naharhabi tea estate hospital, was found to be operating as a fake doctor while also practising in multiple pharmacies at Lakwa.

His arrest followed a complaint from the Anti-Quackery and Vigilance Officer of the Assam Council of Medical Registration.

In January, the Assam government had formed a special unit - the anti-quackery and vigilance cell - which works in close coordination with the Assam Police.

The spate of arrests has triggered concerns over the scale of fake doctors in Assam, with officials warning of serious risks to public health.

Authorities have urged citizens to verify the credentials of medical professionals and to report any suspicious practices immediately.



