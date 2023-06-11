Live
Assam, Manipur CMs discuss peace
Highlights
Imphal: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday called on his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh to discuss the ongoing situation in Manipur where sporadic violence continues a month after ethnic clashes began in this northeastern state.
Sarma flew down from Guwahati earlier this morning for this meeting. Sources said that the Assam CM was carrying a message from Delhi as all sides work to find a solution to the ethnic violence in the state that claimed over 100 lives since May 3.
A senior BJP leader who was present at the meeting said, "We highlighted the issues of the state concerning the violence.
Himanta Biswa Sarma assured us he will work at his level best to restore peace in Manipur."
