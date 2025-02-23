Assam: Railway Protection Force rescues 40 minors, two women

Guwahati : The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) rescued 40 minors and two women across their jurisdiction upholding its commitment to safeguarding vulnerable individuals, officials said on Sunday.

NFR Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said that the RPF personnel rescued 40 minors and two women across various railway stations under its jurisdiction from February 1 to 14.

The rescued minors and women were handed over to Child Line, NGOs, parents, Government Railway Police (GRP) and local police for proper care and rehabilitation.

The CPRO said that this initiative is part of the RPF’s ongoing efforts to prevent human trafficking, protect runaway children and combat child exploitation, reaffirming its role as a vigilant guardian of railway passengers.

In a series of rescue operations conducted in February, the RPF acted swiftly to respond to distress situations.

Sharma said that on February 2, at Kokrajhar railway station, the RPF team of Kokrajhar rescued a 17-year-old minor girl. Following proper identification, she was safely reunited with her guardian.

Likewise, on February 5, at Kishanganj railway station, the RPF team of Kishanganj rescued five runaway minor boys from different locations in West Bengal and Bihar. These minors were promptly handed over to Child Line, Kishanganj, ensuring their protection and well-being.

A significant rescue effort was carried out on February 12, at Katihar railway station, where the RPF team at Katihar rescued five more runaway minor boys. These children were immediately placed under the care of Child Line, Katihar, to receive necessary support and assistance.

The CPRO said that the RPF of Northeast Frontier Railway remains dedicated to protecting passengers, particularly minors and women, who are at risk of trafficking and exploitation.

The force actively collaborates with Child Line, NGOs, local police and other authorities to ensure the safety and rehabilitation of rescued individuals.

Passengers are encouraged to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activities related to human trafficking or distressed individuals by contacting the RPF Helpline-139.

The Northeast Frontier Railway continues to strengthen safety measures, reinforcing a secure, passenger-friendly and responsible railway network across the region, he said.

The NFR operates in the northeastern states and in seven districts of West Bengal and five districts of north Bihar.