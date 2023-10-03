Assam to conduct socio-economic survey of five 'indigenous' Muslim communities

Guwahati :The Assam government has given its in-principle nod to the initiation of the process for a socio-economic assessment of the state's five 'indigenous' Muslim communities -- Goria, Moria, Deshi, Syed and Jolha, an official said on Tuesday.

The decision was taken at a meeting on Tuesday presided by the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Minister for the Department of Minority Affairs Chandra Mohan Patowary and senior officials of the State government were also present in the meeting.

Sarma instructed the concerned authorities to take necessary measures so as to ensure the upcoming socio-economic assessment, on its completion, is able to furnish adequate data that can be utilised by the state government to take steps for comprehensive socio-political, academic and economic uplift for the five indigenous Muslim communities.



The state Cabinet has already approved the 'indigenous' status for the above-mentioned five Muslim communities. The latest decision to go ahead with a socio-economic assessment of the members of the state's five 'indigenous' Muslim communities is expected to provide a push for their inclusive development in the fields of healthcare, cultural identity, education, financial inclusion, skill development and women empowerment, among others, a statement mentioned.

Earlier, Sarma had participated in an interactive session with the intellectuals and leading citizens of the indigenous Muslim communities of the state. This was followed by a formation of several sub-committees by the state government with representatives of indigenous Muslim community. The sub-committees, in their reports which were subsequently submitted to the state government, recommended a comprehensive socio-economic survey covering the members of the five indigenous Muslim communities, the official statement said.