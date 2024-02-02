Assam to introduce bill to ban polygamy in state: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the state government is set to introduce a bill in the upcoming session of the Assembly to ban polygamy.

Sarma told reporters here that the state Law Department has been reviewing the draft bill.

"We have been preparing a bill to outlaw polygamy in the state during the Assembly's budget session. The Law Department is handling the vetting of it," he said.

According to Sarma, the state government is eager to see the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) legislation passed during the Uttarakhand assembly's special four-day session starting on February 5.

"We will keep an eye on the legislation to see if it can be completely implemented. We have time to look it over and go forward appropriately," he added.

The Assam Assembly budget session is scheduled to begin on February 5 and conclude on February 28.

On February 12, the budget is scheduled to be presented.