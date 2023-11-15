Assembly polls: Campaigning in MP, Chhattisgarh to end this evening

Bhopal: Star campaigners of all political parties are making their last ditch attempts to woo the voters in Madhya Pradesh and its neighbouring Chhattisgarh for the November 17 polls, electioneering for which ends on Wednesday evening. While Madhya Pradesh will go to polls in a single phase, it will be the second phase for Chhattisgarh.

Madhya Pradesh chief electoral officer, Anupam Rajan said that once the silence period starts, all sorts of campaigns, using loudspeakers or any other such mediums will be prohibited.

For the polling booths where voting ends at 3 p.m, mainly in Maoist affected areas of the state, the silence period will start from 3 p.m on Wednesday.

Section 144 will also be imposed in the state, but door-to-door campaigning will be allowed.

Polling will be held on 64,523 polling booths across the state on November 17.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who led the party's entire campaign and addressed over a dozen rallies in different parts of the state, will be campaigning in Datia in Gwalior-Chambal region in the day.

In the second half of the day, she will be addressing a rally in Sidhi district of Vindhya region.

The party general secretary will be seeking support for Congress candidates Ajay Singh (Churhat), Kamleshwar Patel (Sihawal) and Gyan Singh from Sidhi Assembly seats of the district.

While AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge will be addressing two rallies in Bhopal, Kamal Nath will be in Mahakaushal region.

BJP's main star campaigner Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended his last road show in Indore late on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Madhya Pradesh BJP president V.D. Sharma and other star campaigners will be addressing several poll rallies in different segments of the state.