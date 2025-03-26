Assembly suspends 12 Cong MLAs for indiscipline

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy on Tuesday suspended 12 Congress MLAs for seven days over “indiscipline” in the House. The action against the Congress legislators came after the House adopted a motion moved by government Chief Whip Saroj Pradhan.

The Congress leaders facing suspension include Rama Chandra Kadam, C S Rajan Ekka, Dasarathi Gomango, Ashok Das, Satyajeet Gomango, Sagar Das, Prafula Pradhan, Sofia Firdous, Kadraka Appalaswamy, Mangu Khilla, Nilamadhab Hikaka and Pabitra Saunta.

Two other Congress MLAs – Taraprasad Bahinipati and Ramesh Jena – were, however, not suspended as they were not present in the House when the announcement was being made. Bahinipati was earlier suspended for seven working days on similar grounds on March 11.

As soon as Padhy announced the decision, Congress members created a ruckus in the Assembly, beating gongs as a mark of protest. The suspended MLAs also demonstrated in the Well of the House and recited hymns, even as Padhy urged them to vacate the Assembly and stop the sit-in. Odisha’s main Opposition party, the BJD, condemned the Speaker’s move, called it a “motivated” one to suppress the voice of Opposition in the Assembly.

“Congress MLAs have been suspended to scare us. We will not be afraid of the action. We will fight and not compromise in any way,” Bahinipati said.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das also criticised the decision and demanded immediate withdrawal of the suspension order.

“We had demanded formation of a House committee to inquire into crimes against women. And, they attempted to suppress the voice of the Congress. We will not tolerate this,” Das asserted.

Amid the pandemonium, the House was adjourned multiple times.

The Deputy Speaker of Odisha Assembly on Monday had warned the Congress and asked the party to desist from creating a din in the House. However, the Congress leaders continued their protest with musical instruments on Tuesday as well, leading to the suspension.

The Congress will gherao the Odisha Assembly over the issue of women’s safety on March 27.