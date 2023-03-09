Assessment of edu institutions fair: NAAC

New Delhi: The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) is continuously improving and upgrading itself to make the assessment and accreditation of the educational intuitions more transparent and professional, the autonomous body under the University Grants commission has said.

The statement follows the resignation of NAAC president Bhushan Patvardhan over allegations of few universities engaging in wrong practices to achieve high grading. He resigned from his post saying that his resignation would protect the 'sanctity of the post' .

Last month, Bhushan Patwardhan had written a few letters to the UGC chairman. In one of the letters, he has alleged that 'suspicious grades' have been obtained in some higher educational institutions due to personal selfishness and corruption. He had also expressed his desire to resign from the post.

Now in an official communication, NAAC said the selection of assessors as Peer Team members for qualitative assessment are based on four criteria. First one is the type of higher educational institutions (HEIS) to be accredited. Second, types of programs and courses offered under each program by HEIS.

Third, the constitution of the Peer Team panel generated by the coordinators in the system ensures the relevance of specialization of experts, vis-a-vis HEIS. Fourth, acceptance of the invitation by the Peer Team experts.