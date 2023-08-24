Live
- Ola Electric commences deliveries of the all new S1 Air
- To get rid of anti-Hindu tag, Stalin to attend Mutt college function
- Two died in a collision between two cars and a lorry in Krishna district
- At least 10 under-construction buildings collapse in Himachal
- Sonia 'thrilled' over Chandrayaan-3 success
- PL Stock Update - TVS Motor - TVS X EV - Launch of a niche market offering
- PL Stock Report: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (CROMPTON IN) - Analyst Meet Update - Reiterated Crompton 2.0 strategy - Focus on growth - BUY
- PL Sector Update: Multiplex - Sector Update – Can 2QFY24 be best ever for PVR-Inox in post pandemic era?
- Warm welcome to Archer Jyothi Surekha
- Mandali Buddha Prasad to stage Satyagraha Deeksha
Just In
At least 10 under-construction buildings collapse in Himachal
Highlights
At least 10 under-construction commercial buildings collapsed after a massive landslide struck Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday.
Shimla: At least 10 under-construction commercial buildings collapsed after a massive landslide struck Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday.
So far, no casualty has been reported in the incident that took place near the bus stand in Anni market area of the district.
Recently, the district administration had got the buildings vacated after declaring them "unsafe".
Scary visuals of the disaster have gone viral on social media.
Geological experts have warned that equilibrium of slopes have been disturbed with massive ongoing construction across Himachal Pradesh, especially in tourist destinations like Shimla, Dharamsala and Manali.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS