Atal Bihari Vajpayee death anniversary: Top 15 inspiring quotes by former Indian PM

(1924-2018) was an eminent Indian politician, who played a pivotal role in Indian politics for several decades, serving as the Prime Minister of India three times.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was born on December 25, 1924 in Gwalior, India. He was involved in politics from a very young age and was influenced by leaders like Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya and Shyama Prasad Mukherjee. He was associated with the (RSS) and the Bharatiya Jana Sangh (predecessor of the or).

He was known for his charismatic and inclusive leadership style. He was an excellent speaker and a respected figure across the political spectrum. He played a crucial role in building the BJP's presence and shaping its ideology.

In 2015, he was honored with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award. He received this prestigious award for his significant contributions to Indian politics, his leadership and his efforts in shaping the development and foreign policy of the country. Vajpayee was widely respected for his political skill, eloquence and his role in promoting unity and progress in India. He passed away on August 16, 2018, leaving behind a legacy of political skill, leadership, and a commitment to progress and national unity.

Apart from politics, Vajpayee was a poet and writer. He was known for his eloquent poetry and speeches. He published several collections of poems and was respected for his creative expression.

Here are 15 inspiring quotes by former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee:

1. "The world is a book, and those who do not travel read only one page."

2. "We should not be afraid of change. Change is the law of nature."

3. "The youth of a nation is its future. We must invest in the youth to build a strong and prosperous nation."

4. "Education is the key to success. We must provide quality education to all our children, regardless of their background."

5. "Women are the backbone of our society. We must empower women to achieve their full potential."

6. "Peace is our ultimate goal. We must work together to create a peaceful world."

7. "Tolerance is the key to harmony. We must learn to live with our differences."

8. "Cooperation is essential for progress. We must work together to build a better future."

9. "Unity is strength. We must unite to overcome our challenges."

10. "Hope is the driving force of life. We must never give up hope."

11. "Love is the greatest power in the world. We must spread love and compassion."

12. "Dreams are the seeds of tomorrow. We must dream big and work hard to make our dreams come true."

13. "The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams."

14. "The journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step."

15. "Never give up on your dreams, no matter how impossible they may seem."

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a great leader and a visionary. His words continue to inspire us even after his death.