Atal Canteens under pressure

New Delhi: The footfall at Atal Canteens across the capital has increased sharply as concerns over dwindling LPG stock have come to haunt city residents in the wake of military escalations in West Asia. With residents rushing to Atal Canteens to avail daily meals as LPG cylinders at their homes are exhausted, the sudden dependence on these subsidised facilities has resulted in long queues outside the canteens, with food items running out on some evenings.

Abha Shekhar, a resident of Ashram, said her family has been eating at an Atal Canteen twice a day as they have not been able to arrange a gas cylinder for the past few days. "Since Tuesday, my family has been coming here for lunch and dinner. It is close to our home, so we manage.

Otherwise, I have no other option to cook food," she said. Shekhar said she works as a house help and her husband is a construction worker. The couple has been visiting cylinder distributors every day but they have still not been able to get a refill. Hemant, who runs a ration shop near the Atal Canteen in Ashram, said he has also started eating at the facility in recent days to save the gas available at his home. Delhi Police has cancelled routine leave for its personnel with immediate effect to maintain law and order amid the LPG supply concerns triggering widespread anxiety among households and businesses.