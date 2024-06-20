Atiq Ahmad's sister-in-law's house demolished in Prayagraj

Prayagraj: The Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) on Thursday demolished the house of Zainab Fatima, who is the wife of gangster Atiq Ahmed's brother Ashraf.



"This building was constructed under the name Zeeshan Fatima. This is constructed on Waqf land. They could not prove their ownership. Hence, the order to demolish it was passed," said PDA Zonal Officer N. Hashmi.

Last week, the Prayagraj police compiled records of illegal properties of five members of slain gangster Atiq Ahmad's gang across the state, officials said.

The Bareilly police have already listed the properties of two brothers-in-law of slain gangster Ashraf -- Saddam and Zaid Master. Both are history-sheeters at the Puramufti police station.

Ashraf was also killed along with Atiq Ahmad in April last year.

The Bareilly police have already slapped the Gangster Act against Saddam, currently lodged at Budaun jail, and Zaid Master will be booked under the same too.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (City), Deepak Bhuker, said that police had been compiling details of illegal and benami properties of five more gang members of slain Atiq Ahmad's gang.