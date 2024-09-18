Atishi as AAP CM would be a national security concern : Chugh

New Delhi: BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh has criticized the AAP for appointing Atishi as the new Chief Minister of Delhi.

Chugh expressed deep concern over Atishi’s elevation, particularly due to her family’s involvement in a controversial mercy petition for convicted terrorist Afzal Guru, who was executed in 2013 for his role in the 2001 Parliament attack.

Chugh said "It is alarming that AAP has chosen Atishi as Chief Minister, given that her parents sought to halt the execution of a terrorist responsible for an attack on Indian Parliament" Chugh remarked. "This decision raises serious questions about AAP’s commitment to national security."

"Appointing someone whose family sympathized with a convicted terrorist is a significant misjudgment and a injustice to the people of Delhi", Chugh said.

Chugh also criticized AAP’s overall governance record, accusing the party of indulging in corrupt practices and failing to safeguard the interests of Delhi’s citizens. He urged the public to reflect on the potential risks posed by such fully tainted leadership.

"This decision has implications not just for Delhi, but for the entire nation. The people of Delhi must reject leaders who compromise the security of the nation and the safety of its citizens." Chugh added.