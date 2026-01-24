2026 Is the New 2016: Innovations That Still Define Everyday Life after a Decade

In an era obsessed with what is next, many of today’s defining habits, like how we groom, drive, create content, shop, and interact with technology, were shaped a decade ago. People are calling 2026 the new 2016, and the comparison is more than a passing trend.

What made 2016 significant was the combination of practicality, design, and technology that felt accessible while still being forward-thinking. We saw various innovations disrupting their respective industries. Ten years later, its impact is still visible in the products and innovations we rely on every day.

Below are 8 iconic products and innovations from 2016 that didn’t just survive the hype cycle, but they defined the next decade

1. Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

Engineering reshaped beauty routine