ATS team arrests Bhilwara man for posting anti-national content on social media

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Police’s Anti-Terrorism Squad arrested a 22-year-old man from Bhilwara for his alleged involvement in anti-national activities.

Officials said that he was using social media to promote anti-national activities and was reportedly supporting the banned organisation Popular Front of India (PFI).

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) seized two mobile phones from the accused and found that many foreign numbers were saved in the phones.

Some of the numbers saved in the phone were traced to Pakistan and the ATS suspects that they were being used to promote anti-national activities in India.

This is the second joint operation by the ATS and the Special Operations Group (SOG) in Bhilwara in the last six months.

Senior ATS officials said that the team arrested Mohammad Sohail, a resident of Bhopalpura Masjid Nurjahan, Bhilwara on Sunday.

A case has been registered against Mohammad Sohail at the SOG police station and he is being interrogated, said officials.