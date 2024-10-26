Live
- TDP Membership Registration Program to be launched today
- Maoist killed in encounter
- Ragging allegation again at MKCG
- BBMP survey of unauthorised buildings from Monday as DKS cracks the whip
- Bhubaneswar: Flight services resume
- Comic books raising food safety awareness for kids launched
- CM praises Sibani for selfless service during cyclone
- Relief work underway on war footing
- ‘Dana’ triggers heavy rainfall in coastal Odisha
- ‘Dana’ completes landfall process
Just In
Avoid group politics: BJP leader
Chennai: Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, BJP National Co-in charge for Tamil Nadu and Karnataka States on Friday attended the Tamil Nadu BJP Sangathan...
Chennai: Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, BJP National Co-in charge for Tamil Nadu and Karnataka States on Friday attended the Tamil Nadu BJP Sangathan Parva Workshop at Ayyavu Mahal, Amjikarai, Chennai.
In his address, Dr Sudhakar Reddy emphasised the importance of contributing actively to the party, stating, the party has given each of us much, and now it is time to give back by increasing our active membership. He urged all attendees to avoid group politics and work collectively for the growth of the party.
The event was presided over by H Raja, National Executive Committee Member and Convenor of the TNBJP Coordination Committee, with the presence of Arvind Menon, BJP National Secretary & National In charge for Tamil Nadu & Lakshadweep and attended by Radhakrishnan, National Executive Member; Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Former Governor; Kesava Vinayakan, Organisational General Secretary; and M Chakraborty, State Vice President & State Returning Officer.