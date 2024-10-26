Avoid group politics: BJP leader

Chennai: Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, BJP National Co-in charge for Tamil Nadu and Karnataka States on Friday attended the Tamil Nadu BJP Sangathan Parva Workshop at Ayyavu Mahal, Amjikarai, Chennai.

In his address, Dr Sudhakar Reddy emphasised the importance of contributing actively to the party, stating, the party has given each of us much, and now it is time to give back by increasing our active membership. He urged all attendees to avoid group politics and work collectively for the growth of the party.

The event was presided over by H Raja, National Executive Committee Member and Convenor of the TNBJP Coordination Committee, with the presence of Arvind Menon, BJP National Secretary & National In charge for Tamil Nadu & Lakshadweep and attended by Radhakrishnan, National Executive Member; Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Former Governor; Kesava Vinayakan, Organisational General Secretary; and M Chakraborty, State Vice President & State Returning Officer.