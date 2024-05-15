Avoid tea, coffee before & after meals!

New Delhi: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has advised moderation in tea and coffee consumption, the two beloved beverages deeply woven into Indian culture. The medical body recently introduced 17 new dietary guidelines in partnership with the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), aiming to encourage healthier eating habits across India.

These guidelines stress the significance of a varied diet and active lifestyle. While recognising their cultural importance, the medical experts also warned against excessive intake of tea and coffee due to potential health concerns. ICMR researchers explained that tea and coffee “contain caffeine, which stimulates the central nervous system and induces physiological dependence".

The guidelines also shed light on the caffeine content of popular beverages, noting that a 150ml cup of brewed coffee contains 80-120 mg of caffeine, instant coffee has 50-65mg, and tea contains 30-65mg. The ICMR advises a daily intake of just 300mg of caffeine.The medical body also advised avoiding tea or coffee for at least an hour before and after meals because they contain tannins, which can reduce iron absorption in the body.

Tannins tie to iron in the stomach, making it harder for the body to absorb iron properly. This may lead to iron deficiency and health problems like anemia. Excessive coffee consumption can also cause high blood pressure and cardiac irregularities, it said.Drinking tea without milk, though, has various benefits such as improved blood circulation and a reduced risk of conditions like coronary artery disease and stomach cancer, the guidelines said.

They also recommended a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean meats, and seafood, while limiting oil, sugar, and salt intake.