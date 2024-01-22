Ayodhya decked up as in Treta Yug

The Surya pillars installed on the side of the religious path represent the symbol of Lord Rama being a Suryavanshi. The walls being built on the roadsides of Dharma Path on which incidents from the Ramayana period are being depicted, is being decorated with terracotta fine clay mural artefacts which will remind Ram devotees of Tretayug.

Ram Mandir – Architecture & Design

The architecture and design of the airport are quite unique. It is entirely inspired by the life of Lord Rama and developed based on the ‘Nagara Style’.

It has 7 peaks (Shikhar), of which one main peak is in the middle and there are 3 peaks in front and 3 at the back.

The main building of the airport features seven pillars, each intricately representing the significant episodes of the Ramayana.

The Ram Mandir is three-storied, with each floor being 20 feet tall. It has a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors.

The Mahal will remind people of Lord Shri Ram’s footsteps when he was a toddler and his childlike activities when he is enshrined in his divine and majestic temple on January 22.

Architectural Wonder: With Multiple Turrets, Domes, Ram Temple In Ayodhya Will Have 360 Pillars | Check Details Of Intricate Designs Here

To make it really a historic monument and not just a religious place, the temple trust said that nearly four lakh cubic feet of pink stone will be brought from Rajasthan for the construction of the temple.

With tight security and police barricades, massive preparations are underway for Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan at Ayodhya on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday attend a public function for laying of the foundation stone of ‘Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir’ at Ayodhya.

On the occasion, he will also unveil a plaque to mark the laying of foundation stone and also will release a commemorative postage stamp on ‘Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir’.

Amid all these preparations for the grand event, one will be surprised to find the architectural designs of this grand temple.

As per updates, the pink stones for the design purpose will be brought from Bansi Pahadpur in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur. Out of four lakh, nearly one lakh cubic feet stone has already been carved for the temple design.

Earlier in the day, the temple trust released a series of photos of the temple with multiple turrets, pillars and domes. As per the updates from the temple architects, the Ram temple will be 161 feet tall and almost double the size of what was originally planned. The grand Ram temple in Ayodhya will altogether have 360 pillars and each of these pillars will have 16 intricatelycarved statues inscribed in it.

Ramnagari Must Look Cleanest, Most Beautiful; Implement Kumbh Model Of Cleanliness: Yogi To Officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during his first visit to Ayodhya in the year 2024 on Tuesday, directed officials to implement the “Kumbh model of cleanliness” in Ayodhya and ensure that the “Ramnagari” must appear as the “cleanest and most beautiful city”.

“Dust should not be visible on the roads, and toilets must be cleaned daily,” he said.

Yogi Adityanath conducted a thorough inspection of the ongoing development projects and expressed concern over the well-being of the saints and sages. He also visited Kuber Tila where he paid homage to Jatayu.

Ramayana-Era Trees Being Planted In Ayodhya

For the beautification of the city, Ramayana-era trees are being planted in the host city of the Pran Pratishtha. The Ayodhya Development Authority prepared to plant Ramayana-era plants and extinct trees across the city ahead of the Ram temple consecration ceremony on January 22. As many as 50,000 plants are in order and will be arriving in Ayodhya quite soon. Nursery Director Ram Prakash Rathore said on Saturday that “currently, there is an order of 50,000 plants. More varieties of plants will come here and they are being sent here with the help of different vehicles.”

Sita Devi to take a breather than they would choose the Sal tree and sit underneath them The Sal tree is famous for not only providing the best of the shadow underneath but the aroma it spreads at times completely kills the tiredness and infuses a kind of a life that one feels that there was no tiredness at all before we sat under the tree.

Everything evokes divinity

n Three storey temple has five domes and one shikhar

n Original design had two storeys, three mandaps and one shikhar. Sanctum sanatorium will be octagonal

n Number of pillers increased from 212 to 360

n Temple design based on keeping in consideration of Vastu Shastra, says chief architect Chandrakantbhai Sompurs who also designed the Akshardham temple of Gujarat, His grandfather Prabhakarji Sompura had designed the Somnath temple

n Nagar style Ram Temple has been designed keeping in mind Shilpa Shastra specifications

n Stones from Banshi mountains in Rajastan will be used

n Four more temples, smaller in size will surround the main structure

n Over two lakh bricks with Sri Ram inscribed on them in various languages, collected over 30 years ago from across the country, will form the foundation of the temple

Ram Mandir plan of inaugural actions

n The consecration ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla at the Ram Janmobhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya is being held over a span of seven days starting from January 16 to January 22, 2024.

n The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22.

n Preparations were made at a fast pace for the Ram Temple ‘Pran Pratishtha’ on January 22, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life.

n Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22.

n The events will garn significant attention, with several VVIP guests from India and abroad receiving invitations to participate in the auspicious occasion in Ayodhya.

n From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahotsa Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, holds great spiritual, historical, and cultural significance for the people of India

Ayodhya is a city situated on the banks of holy river Saryu. In the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, It is the headquarter of Ayodhya District and Ayodhya division. Ayodhya, also known as Saket, is an ancient city of India, is the birthplace of Bhagwan Shri Ram and setting of the great epic Ramayana.