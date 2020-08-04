Ayodhya: Vedic Rituals Continues at Ram Janmabhoomi

Ayodhya: Today the Vedic rituals continued for the second day at Ram Janmabhoomi where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation of Ram temple construction.

At Hanuman Garhi temple also simultaneous Vedic rituals began. The three-day Vedic rituals started on Monday and will end with Bhoomi poojan on Wednesday. PM Modi will perform the pooja as well.

"Lord Hanuman is considered to be the protector of Ayodhya. So, before construction of Ram Mandir begins, we are performing this puja at Hanuman Garhi to seek his (Lord Hanuman) permission to start construction work of Ram Mandir," said Anil Mishra, member of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust.

The invitation has an image of Ram Lalla on the obverse, issued in the name of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das. The listed guests are PM Modi, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, UP governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

On Monday, Adityanath visited the Ram Janmabhoomi site with senior officials to assess preparations. He went to the Hanuman Garhi temple as well; PM Modi is expected to offer prayers here on Wednesday before the ceremony.

"It is not only a historic but also an emotional moment as after 500 years the Ram temple work will start. It will be the foundation of a new India," Adityanath told media.