Ayurveda solutions to be part of contingency plans to contain Covid-19

New Delhi: The Ministry of AYUSH has proposed to include Ayurveda solutions in the district level contingency plans being drawn up to contain Covid-19 in all districts across the country.

An official statement said the ministry has also put together the draft guidelines for practitioners of different Ayush systems in the wake of Covid-19, which is expected to be published shortly, after vetting by public health experts.

Following the ministry initiative on giving immunity boosting measures in the light of the pandemic, many state governments also followed up with healthcare advice on traditional medicine solutions to enhance immunity and disease-resistance, which are particularly relevant against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic.