Azad rally in Jammu vs Congress rally in Delhi

New Delhi: There are two rallies this Sunday -- one by the Congress in Delhi against inflation, unemployment and LPG price hike and the other to be held by former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to gauge the public mood in his home turf of J&K.

While the Congress has tweeted a video of a protest by party workers in Azad's home block against him, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "This is ground reality, not reality manufactured by people sitting in New Delhi in Modi Sarkar sanctioned bungalows with huge lawns and planting fake news."

The J&K Congress tweeted a video of Congress workers of all blocks of Bhallessa sub-division assembled at the Congress office Gandoh for the monthly meeting conducted on the first day of every month for the last over 50 years. Bhalessa is the home village of Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Former J&K Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad's supporters are upbeat in his hometown Bhaderwah in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, days after he resigned from the Congress and announced the launch of his own party.

Most supporters of Azad in Bhaderwah say they will always side with him and it does not matter whether he is representing the Congress or some other political party.

"Azad saab has always worked for the people of Bhaderwah. Even when he was in Delhi, he never forgot the people of this area," said a local businessman.

The Congress is holding a 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally on Sunday. The Congress organized 'Mehangai Chaupals' or interactive meetings at mandis, retail markets and other locations in all the Assembly constituencies from August 17 to 23.

The party had printed booklets and distributed them to all the state organisations. They were then translated and printed in the local languages for distribution among the public.