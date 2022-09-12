Azad rules out Kashmir getting Special Status back

Srinagar: Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is set to launch his own political outfit, on Sunday said Article 370 of the Constitution, which granted greater autonomy to Jammu & Kashmir and was revoked 3 years ago by the BJP government at the Centre, can't be restored. In his first public meeting in North Kashmir's Baramulla, Azad targeted regional parties for "misleading people" by promising them to push for the restoration of Article 370.

"Ghulam Nabi Azad will not mislead anyone. For votes, I will not mislead and exploit you. Please don't rake up issues which can't be achieved. 370 can't be restored. It needs two-thirds majority in Parliament," said Azad in a fiery speech.

He said the Congress is "going down" with every election and there is no party in India which can get majority in Parliament and restore Article 370. The former Congress leader said he will be launching his party in Jammu and Kashmir within the next 10 days to "fight politics of exploitation and falsehood".

"The politics of exploitation has led to the killing of one lakh people in Kashmir. It has orphaned five lakh children and caused massive distraction," said Azad. He said he has come to Jammu and Kashmir "to fight against the exploitation and falsehood even if it hurts his political prospects". Azad's stance is at odds with most regional parties in Jammu & Kashmir, including the Congress, which have signed a pact to campaign for the restoration of Article 370 - which granted special powers to the state.

"It's another deception to provoke people for agitation and get them killed. So long Azad is alive, I will fight against falsehood. You will have to kill me if you want silence this idea," said Azad.

The veteran politician, who resigned from the Congress last month, promised people that he will rather fight for what's achievable, which he says is restoration of statehood, and protection of jobs and land for the residents of Jammu and Kashmir.