Badla politics: Priyanka

New Delhi: The Congress's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the UP police force, alleging the two were "complicit in wrongdoings" in the brutal crackdown against people protesting the citizenship law.

She also accused the police of "working to ensure Yogi's badla", referring to a shocking statement by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who said his government would take "revenge" on anti-CAA protestors.

Ms Gandhi Vadra's comments come two days after she accused Lucknow cops of manhandling her - she said they "grabbed me by the neck" - while en route to visit a retired IPS officer arrested for opposing the Citizenship Act, according to NDTV report.

Ms Gandhi Vadra dismissed concerns about her own safety and said India was "no place for enmity, violence and revenge".

"Yogi-ji wears 'bhagwa' (saffron). It is not his...saffron belongs to this country's religious and spiritual spirit.

It is a symbol of the Hindu religion. He should follow that religion. There is no place for enmity, revenge and violence in that religion," she added.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had alleged she was manhandled by Lucknow cops on Saturday

"The other (referring to 20-year-old Suleman who was an IAS aspirant and had nothing to do with the protests, according to his family) had gone to offer namaz," she continued.

UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma mounted a scathing attack on Priyanka, accusing her of supporting rioters.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on denied any security breach in Priyanka's recent trip to Lucknow when she went to meet families of those detained in anti-CAA protests.

The CRPF, in a statement, blamed Gandhi for the "violations" by travelling as a pillion rider on a scooty and letting a man climb on to a stage at her event here.

Meanwhile, Kaushal Kishore, BJP MP from Mohanlalganj in Lucknow, has said that UP police's negative approach is responsible for the "uncontrolled crime" in the state.

The BJP MP's remark on Twitter comes days after a fish seller and a property dealer were killed in his constituency which lies on the outskirts of Lucknow.