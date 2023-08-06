Bagchi chief advisor for institutional capacity building

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday appointed Mindtree co-founder Subroto Bagchi as the chief advisor to the government for institutional capacity building across all civil services training institutions of the State.

Bagchi has been given the rank and status of a Cabinet minister, the CMO said. Earlier, Bagchi had served the State as the Chairman of Odisha Skill Development Authority. In his new role, he will work towards creating a futuristic vision for the civil services training institutions and help them bring on a par with the best in the world. He will provide a unified direction to these institutions for building leadership capabilities for both entry-level and in-service civil servants of the State, it said.

Bagchi tweeted said, "To build a great Odisha, we need to create outstanding civil services across the various cadres. They are the backbone of our citizen service delivery and governance. Truly looking forward to serving those who serve others. Thank you @CMO_Odisha for the opportunity and confidence."