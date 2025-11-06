‘Bali Jatra’ reflects Odisha’s maritime legacy: CM

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday said the ‘Boita Bandana or Boat Festival’ and ‘Bali Jatra’, celebrated every year on the occasion of sacred Kartika Purnima, are symbols of Odisha’s glorious maritime legacy.

Participating in the Boita Bandana Utsav 2025 held at Paradip Port, Majhi highlighted Odisha’s ancient maritime trading heritage, the State’s economic progress, and port-based development. “Boita Bandana and Bali Jatra are not just festivals, but symbols of Odisha’s glorious maritime trade legacy and the adventurous spirit of the Sadhabas. This tradition continues to inspire the people of Odisha even today to scale new heights with patience and determination,” said Majhi in his address.

Highlighting the pivotal role of the Paradip Port in Odisha’s development, the Chief Minister stated that the port has now emerged as one of the largest and most important ports in India. He further revealed that in 2015, the port handled 71 million tonnes of cargo, which has now increased to 150 million tonnes in 2025. “Paradip Port is the gateway to modern Odisha’s progress and the Konark of its economy,” added Majhi.

Majhi further announced that under the “Maritime India Vision 2030”, its capacity will be expanded to 300 million tonnes annually, and under the “Viksit Bharat 2047” roadmap, it will be developed into a mega port with a 500 million-tonne capacity.

The Chief Minister stated that government of Odisha and Paradip Port Authority are jointly planning to establish a major port at Bahuda in Ganjam district with an investment of Rs 21,500 crore. Additionally, at the mouth of the Mahanadi river, a shipbuilding and repair yard will be developed with an investment of Rs 24,700 crore.

He expressed confidence that these projects will open new avenues in commerce, tourism and industry in Odisha. The Chief Minister also noted that Odisha is developing a port-based economy in alignment with the government of India’s “Sagarmala, Gati Shakti, and National Logistics Policy” initiatives.

He informed that the State government is working to set up Coastal Economic Zones in the coastal regions of Odisha. “Under the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, India has entered a new era in maritime trade, and as per the ‘Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047’, Indian ports will become globally competitive.