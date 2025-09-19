Balwaan Krishi Expands Manufacturing and Warehousing Network, Strengthens PAN India Presence

Delhi, 2025 – Balwaan Krishi, one of India’s fastest-growing agritool startups, today announced a major expansion of its manufacturing and distribution footprint to accelerate nationwide growth. The company has inaugurated a state-of-the-art manufacturing hub in Jaipur, built to scale output and support its PAN India expansion, while also establishing regional warehouses in Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, the Northeast, and Kashmir.

These new facilities strengthen Balwaan’s existing hubs in Maharashtra, Assam, and West Bengal, creating one of the most comprehensive agri-machinery distribution networks in the country.

Together, this integrated network will create 500+ new jobs and ensure faster, wider access to affordable farm machinery across India. By aligning with regional crop cycles, cutting delivery times, and offering localized solutions, Balwaan is building the backbone for India’s next wave of agricultural productivity.

As part of its funding strategy, supported by JM Financial Private Equity, Balwaan has deployed capital toward expanding manufacturing capacity, building warehousing infrastructure, and developing crop-specific innovations. These initiatives are laying a strong foundation for the company to achieve its growth targets by FY 2026 and capture a larger share of India’s growing agri-machinery market.

“Our goal is to make modern farming machines accessible and dependable for small and marginal farmers,” said Rohit Bajaj, Co-Founder, Balwaan Krishi. “Through stronger manufacturing and a growing logistics backbone, we are giving farmers the ability to buy and service their equipment locally, without relying on outside shops or middlemen. This independence helps them save time, reduce costs, and focus on improving productivity. We want Balwaan to be the go-to partner for every farmer in India’s mechanization journey.”

Founded in 2016 by Rohit Bajaj and Shubham Bajaj, Balwaan Krishi has already served 10+ lakh farmers, partnered with 2,000+ dealers (including 575 tehsil-level partners), and built a strong digital presence across Amazon, Flipkart, and Moglix. With its mission to modernize Indian agriculture, Balwaan continues to scale rapidly, driving innovation, employment, and nationwide farmer empowerment.