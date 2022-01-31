Ban on roadshows extended

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Monday extended the ban on physical rallies in the five poll-bound states till February 11, 2022. The decision to extend the ban on physical rallies came after the commission reviewed the Covid-19 situation in poll-bound states.

The new guidelines were announced after Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra along with Election Commissioners Rajiv Kumar and Anup Chandra Pandey held another comprehensive review of the present Covid-19 situation in the poll-bound states of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

EC has, however, relaxed some curbs on a number of people that can attend physical public meetings, indoor meetings and door-to-door campaigning.

Election Commission said that it will permit physical rallies with a maximum capacity of 1000 people, indoor meetings to have a maximum capacity of 500 people. Twenty people allowed for the door-to-door campaign.

The Commission has now granted relaxation for political parties to the extent that indoor meetings of a maximum of 500 persons (instead of existing 300 persons) or 50% of the capacity of the hall or the prescribed limit set by SDMA is allowed, the official statement said.

While announcing dates for elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur on January 8, the poll panel had announced a ban on physical rallies, road and bike shows, and similar campaigning events till January 15. On January 15, the commission extended the ban until January 22 and then again till January 31. The progress on vaccination will be a key factor in allowing relaxations.

Assembly elections in five states will be held between February 10 and March 7, the Election Commission of India said as it announced the poll schedule for the states of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand last month. The counting of votes will be done on March 10.