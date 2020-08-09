Barracks of Muzaffarnagar jail sealed as inmates contract coronavirus

Muzaffarnagar (UP): All barracks of the district jail here were sealed as over 90 inmates have contracted coronavirus in the past some days, an official said on Sunday.

According to Jail Superintendent A K Saxena, all 25 barracks have been sanitised and the inmates are not being allowed to come to the jail compound to prevent the spread of the disease.

Around 2,250 inmates are lodged in the jail. A compounder of the jail hospital and a guard have also been found infected with the virus. The jail authorities said most infected inmates have recovered.