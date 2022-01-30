  • Menu
Battle for UP: Akhilesh to file nomination from Mainpuri on Monday

Battle for UP: Akhilesh to file nomination from Mainpuri on Monday
Battle for UP: Akhilesh to file nomination from Mainpuri on Monday (Photo/IANS)

Highlights

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav will file his nomination papers from Karhal constituency in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri on Monday.

Mainpuri: Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav will file his nomination papers from Karhal constituency in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri on Monday.

He is contesting his first Assembly elections from Mainpuri which is known as an SP stronghold.

Interestingly, the BJP has not yet declared its candidate against Akhilesh from Karhal till date.

There have been speculations that the BJP may field someone from the Yadav family - Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav, who recently joined the saffron party in Delhi.

However, sources close to Aparna Yadav have denied any such possibility.

Mainpuri goes to the polls in the third phase on February 20 and the last date of filing nomination is Tuesday.

