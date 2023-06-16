Live
'Battling Biparjoy': 709 pregnant women in Gujarat defy odds to deliver babies
In the wake of the devastating cyclone 'Biparjoy,' Gujarat witnessed a remarkable display of resilience as 709 pregnant women defied the odds and gave birth amid the chaos caused by the cyclone in the affected districts.
The state government's 'Zero Casualty' objective played a pivotal role in safeguarding pregnant women as not a single pregnant woman was adversely affected by the cyclone.
An official said "these brave mothers faced the dual challenges of fear and childbirth, bringing joy to their families in the midst of the cyclone's turmoil".
To protect citizens from the impending cyclone, the government swiftly initiated the transfer of pregnant women to secure locations.
A total of 1,152 pregnant women from the affected districts were safely relocated, providing not only their own safety but also ensuring a chance at life for their unborn children.
Multiple '108' ambulances were deployed to the coastal areas, where the cyclone's impact was anticipated.
These efforts resulted in the successful delivery of two babies in '108' ambulances stationed in the Amreli district.