Bayya Sunny Yadav Arrested by NIA Over Betting App Promotions and Pakistan Trip
YouTuber Bayya Sunny Yadav was taken into custody by the NIA at Chennai Airport over alleged ties to betting app promotions and a recent trip to Pakistan.
Bayya Sunny Yadav, a popular figure recently in the spotlight for his alleged involvement in betting app promotions, was unexpectedly taken into custody by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday. The news has now created a sensation across both Telugu states.
Over the past three to four years, Sunny Yadav has gained immense popularity by creating content through bike rides across India and abroad. He reached wider audience through his YouTube channel. However, for promoting some betting apps on his channel, he was landed in legal trouble, with some cases filed against him in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
Recently, amidst rising tensions between India and Pakistan, multiple YouTubers were reportedly found to have shared sensitive information with Pakistan, leading to espionage charges. Following Operation Sindoor, NIA arrested 11 individuals across Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, and Rajasthan for questioning.
Sunny Yadav, who recently went on a bike ride to Pakistan, was reportedly under suspicion. On Thursday, NIA officials arrested him at the Chennai Airport in connection with his trip and are now interrogating him regarding the details of his Pakistan visit.