BBMP ropes in drones to sanitize Bengaluru

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) roped in drones to sanitize Bengaluru following the lockdown to curb the spread of Coronavirus in the city.

BBMP has deployed a team of young engineers of a drone startup to sanitize different places here in the city, including market areas, bus, and railway stations by using hexacopter drones. Each hexacopter drone has six propellers and can fly up to 20-25 feet high carrying 15 litres of disinfectant.

Daily the team works in the areas which are assigned by the BBMP. The sanitization work begins at morning around 9:30 am and ends at evening 5:30 pm. Initially, these drones were designed to carry out pesticides spraying activities.

The sanitizing drive with the help of drones has started from March 24th and so far covered Vasanthnagar, Vyalikaval, Sadashivnagar, Market area on Sampige Road and flower market at Malleswaram temple street, 8O feet road in Dollars colony, Yeshwantpur Railway Station, Bangalore Cantonment Railway Station under BBMP limits.

It's more interesting to know that the drone startups have come forward voluntarily to help BBMP to do the sanitizing work in the city.



