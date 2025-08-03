B’desh immigrants living illegally sent back: Saini

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said Bangladeshi infiltrators living illegally in the state are being identified and sent back. In a post on X, he also shared a video clip showing illegal immigrants being sent back.

“Bangladeshi infiltrators living illegally in Haryana are being identified and sent back to Bangladesh through the BSF at the West Bengal border,” Saini said.

“Not a single illegal Bangladeshi infiltrator will be allowed to remain on Haryana’s soil. Any activity against the country’s security and integrity will not be tolerated. Strict action will be taken against anyone who tries to undermine India’s unity,” he added. Last month, during a drive in Gurugram to identify illegal immigrants, Saini said there is no place for Bangladeshi infiltrators in Haryana. He also slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her “sympathy towards those who breach the country’s security”. Banerjee recently alleged that poor Bangla-speaking workers from West Bengal were being harassed, detained and even pushed into Bangladesh by authorities in certain BJP-ruled states, dubbing the incidents as acts of “linguistic terror”.