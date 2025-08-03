Live
- Tharoor Declares VP Election Outcome Predetermined As BJP's Numerical Advantage Makes Victory Inevitable
- Sadhvi Pragya Receives Hero's Welcome In Bhopal Following Malegaon Blast Acquittal, Alleges Congress Conspiracy
- Kashmir Counter-Terror Operation Claims Six Militant Lives As Security Forces Intensify Anti-Terror Campaign
- Eyewitness Files Complaint Over Illegal Burial Practices As Police Records Destruction Sparks Mass Burial Investigation
- B’desh immigrants living illegally sent back: Saini
- Man rescued after being swept away in Krishna river in Nagarkurnool
- Jacqueline on pole dancing: Extremely difficult but worth it
- The Unseen Power
- SheExports in Hyderabad: Empowering women entrepreneurs to scale globally
- Debina Bonnerjee shares glimpses of what her life is like these days
B’desh immigrants living illegally sent back: Saini
Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said Bangladeshi infiltrators living illegally in the state are being identified and sent back....
Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said Bangladeshi infiltrators living illegally in the state are being identified and sent back. In a post on X, he also shared a video clip showing illegal immigrants being sent back.
“Bangladeshi infiltrators living illegally in Haryana are being identified and sent back to Bangladesh through the BSF at the West Bengal border,” Saini said.
“Not a single illegal Bangladeshi infiltrator will be allowed to remain on Haryana’s soil. Any activity against the country’s security and integrity will not be tolerated. Strict action will be taken against anyone who tries to undermine India’s unity,” he added. Last month, during a drive in Gurugram to identify illegal immigrants, Saini said there is no place for Bangladeshi infiltrators in Haryana. He also slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her “sympathy towards those who breach the country’s security”. Banerjee recently alleged that poor Bangla-speaking workers from West Bengal were being harassed, detained and even pushed into Bangladesh by authorities in certain BJP-ruled states, dubbing the incidents as acts of “linguistic terror”.