Be ready for possible floods, CM tells officials

Be ready for possible floods, CM tells officials
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday directed officials to remain prepared to tackle possible floods during the ongoing monsoon season.

Majhi, while chairing a high-level meeting of the Water Resources department, asked the officials concerned to open a 24×7 control room and take necessary steps for effective management of floods.

“The Chief Minister asked the officials to strengthen river embankments and focus on weak and vulnerable points,” Development Commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary of Water Resources Department, Anu Garg, told reporters after the meeting.

She said the Chief Minister was apprised of various steps taken by the department regarding possible floods. “We informed the Chief Minister that we have already completed mock drills on the opening of gates of different dams. Our engineers and local tehsildars are regularly checking the embankments for detection of any cracks or rat holes so that urgent repair can be taken up,” Garg said.

