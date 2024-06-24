Live
- Weather agency warns of landslide risk in Japan
- India's CAD declines to 0.7 per cent of GDP as economy gets stronger
- Hyundai Motor's labour union in S.Korea votes in favour of strike as wage talks collapse
- Iran, Bahrain agree to begin talks on bilateral ties resumption
- Britannia's Kolkata unit may be heading for closure, all permanent staff given VRS
- AP govt. holds Meeting with Construction Companies over capital Amaravati
- From election to performance -- Understanding the role of Speaker in the Lok Sabha
- South Korean President Yoon visits site of battery plant fire that killed 22
- UP govt to speed up 'spiritual circuit' development with tourist site survey
- EU adopts 14th sanction package against Russia
Just In
Be ready for possible floods, CM tells officials
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday directed officials to remain prepared to tackle possible floods during the ongoing...
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday directed officials to remain prepared to tackle possible floods during the ongoing monsoon season.
Majhi, while chairing a high-level meeting of the Water Resources department, asked the officials concerned to open a 24×7 control room and take necessary steps for effective management of floods.
“The Chief Minister asked the officials to strengthen river embankments and focus on weak and vulnerable points,” Development Commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary of Water Resources Department, Anu Garg, told reporters after the meeting.
She said the Chief Minister was apprised of various steps taken by the department regarding possible floods. “We informed the Chief Minister that we have already completed mock drills on the opening of gates of different dams. Our engineers and local tehsildars are regularly checking the embankments for detection of any cracks or rat holes so that urgent repair can be taken up,” Garg said.